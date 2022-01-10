Hrithik Roshan gets big hug from ex-wife Sussanne on birthday; watch adorable video of family

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUSSANNE, HRITHIK ROSHAN Sussanne, Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne might have parted ways after years of marriage, however, the camaraderie their share is absolutely commendable. The former couple makes sure to make each other's days special by sharing personal notes of gratitude and lovely wishes. Likewise, on Hrithik Roshan's birthday, Sussanne took to her verified Instagram account and shared an adorable video of the family. Calling the Bollywood actor, 'The Best Dad Ever', she also sent a big hug to him.

Sussanne posted a video featuring photos of Hrithik -- who she calls Rye -- with their kids Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan along with a sweet birthday wish. "Happy Happy birthday Rye.. U are an amazing Dad.. Ray n Ridz are so sooo lucky to have you as theirs.. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always. bigggg hug! #fathersongoals," she captioned the Instagram post. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Hrithik's 48th birthday was special for more than one reason. On Monday, Bollywood's Greek God treated his fans with his first look as Vedha from the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha'. Hrithik took to Instagram, where he unveiled his look. Covered in blood, the actor is seen sporting a rugged yet intense look as he sports a heavy beard and mustache. The star completed his look with sunglasses and staring at the camera lens.

"VEDHA. #vikramvedha," he wrote as the caption for the image.

The film stars Hrithik and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, with Radhika Apte in a crucial role. Pushkar and Gayatri, the original writers and directors, are donning the director's hats for the Hindi remake as well.

A cult film in its own right 'Vikram Vedha' is a neo-noir action crime thriller film. Based on the Indian meta-folktale 'Vikram aur Betaal', the film tells the story of a tough police officer who sets out to track down and kill an equally tough gangster.

This original Tamil blockbuster starred R. Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. 'Vikram Vedha' will hit the big screens globally on September 30.