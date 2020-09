Hrithik Roshan gears up for OTT debut, to be seen in The Night Manager Hindi adaptation

Hrithik Roshan gears up for OTT debut, to be seen in The Night Manager Hindi adaptation Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is all set to make his Ott debut. The actor will be seen in the Hindi Adaptation of BBC's 2016 Television series, The Night Manager. The series was based on John le Carre's 1993 novel by the same name. In the BBC series, Tom Hiddlestone played the lead.