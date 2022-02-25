Hrithik Roshan shares first post for rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. Seen yet?

Follow us on Image Source : IG/HRITHIK ROSHAN, SABA AZAD Recently, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne also praised Saba for her performance at an event in Mumbai.

Highlights On February 4, Hrithik and Saba were spotted together at a cafe in Mumbai for first time

Saba Azad is also seen spending time with actor's family

Reportedly, Hrithik is planning to tie the knot with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan does not leave any stone unturned to make his loved ones feel special and this time the actor has taken his social media to give a shout out to his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad. Hrithik on Friday (February 25) took to Instagram Stories and dedicated his first-ever post to Saba Azad ever since rumours of them dating began last month. Hrithik re-shared a post by Saba about her upcoming stage show. "Kill it you guys," Hrithik wrote.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN This is the first time Hrithik shared a social media post for Saba amid rumours of them dating each other.

The post featured Saba along with actor-musician Imaad Shah, who is Naseeruddin Shah's son. Saba and Imaad have an electro-funk band together called Madboy/Mink. The duo will be performing in Pune on Friday night.

The original post by Saba read, "@madboymink at @one8.commune tonight!! Come through Pune."

Hrithik and Saba's relationship has been grabbing eyeballs ever since the duo was snapped together hand-in-hand outside a restaurant. The couple is often snapped together these days. Recently, a few pictures of the couple enjoying a Kerala meal went viral on social media platforms.

On one of the occasions, Saba had even joined the Roshan's for a lunch. Taking to his Instagram, Rajesh Roshan dropped the picture and wrote, "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time (sic)."

In the picture, Hrithik could be seen sitting with Saba and other family members, including mother Pinkie Roshan, his sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, uncle Rajesh Roshan among others.

Recently, Sussanne also praised Saba for her performance at an event in Mumbai. Sharing one of the photos on her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "What an amazing eve...! You are super cool and supremely talented @sabaazad @madboymink." Saba also thanked Sussanne. She wrote, "Thanks my Suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

On the work front,Saba was recently seen in SonyLiv's web series Rocket Boys, which starred Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh. Meanwhile, Hrithik has been shooting for Vikram Vedha Hindi remake, scheduled to release later this year. He will also be seen in Fighter, with Deepika Padukone.

