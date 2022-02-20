Viral video of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar dancing on 'Senorita' will give you ZNMD vibes | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/INSTANTBOLLYWOOD Video of Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar dancing on 'Senorita' goes viral | WATCH

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar finally tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's farmhouse in Khandala. Various videos and pictures surfaced on the internet of the couple and their family and close friends having fun. In one of the videos, we can see Hrithik Roshan happily dancing with the groom Farhan on their popular track 'Senorita' from the film 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.' Not only this another video showed Hrithik wearing a white kurta and light pink jacket, grooving to the song 'Dil Chahta Hai' with his friend and choreographer Farah Khan. Not only this but the couple also did not leave any chance of shaking their legs.

The videos certainly reminded fans of their films and left a smile on everyone's faces. Have a look at the same here:

Speaking about the newlyweds Farhan and Shibani, they have been dating for almost three years now and tied the knot on Saturday in the presence of close friends and family members. Apparently, they met on the sets of the TV show 'I Can Do That in 2015.' Shibani was a constant while Farhan was the host of the show when fireworks sparked between the two. They made their first appearance as a couple during wedding reception of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in 2018.

For their big day, Farhan opted for a black tuxedo suit while Shibani wore a red tulle gown with a veil completed with an open and wavy hairstyle. Apart from Hrithik, Farah, and Shankar, Amrita Arora, Samir Kocchar, Saqib Saleem, and Rhea Chakraborty among others were also present.

The Mehendi and Haldi ceremony of the couple took place on February 17 with only close friends and family in attendance including Shaban Azmi, Rhea Chakraborty, Anusha Dandekar.