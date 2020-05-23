Hrithik Roshan expresses gratitude as fan dedicates art piece to him. Watch video

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan expresses gratitude as fan dedicates art piece to him

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan enjoys a huge fan base. On Saturday, a fan dedicated a sketch to him through a video. Impressed by the art piece of him created by a fan, superstar Hrithik Roshan posted the video of it on Instagram and expressed his gratitude. Starting from 'Koi Mil Gaya' to 'Jodha Akbar' the video features all the major characters portrayed by the 46-year-old actor. The art had an outlined sketch of Hrithik's face on a piece of paper and a cellophane paper that had detailed sketches of Roshan's different characters which the actor used to run over the outlined sketch.

Thanking the fan for the thoughtful art tribute, Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Nicely done Mr. RK.aadil. Thank you for this." check out the video here-

The 'Bang Bang' actor is currently staying indoors and spending time with his children at his house owing to the lockdown. Also, Hrithik has been actively encouraging fans to focus on their fitness while at home. Other than health tips, the actor's workout videos have been earning much attention from the fans. He also kept a 23 hour fast in order to have a healthy body.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's War alongside Tiger Shroff. The film was a blockbuster at the box office with Rs 378.46 crore gross in India and Rs 475.50 crore worldwide collection.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage