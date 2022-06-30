Hrithik Roshan cooks breakfast for kids & fans instantly refer to ZNMD & KNPH. Remember the scenes?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIK ROSHAN Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan keeps it real both on and off social media, he enjoys sharing glimpses of his life with fans every now and then. Whether it’s his workout, BTS from sets, time with his family, or simply him letting his hair down, the superstar does it all with a pinch of wisdom and humour! Hrithik was recently on breakfast duty and posted a picture of the scrumptious eggs and toast he cooked up for his kids.

Posting an image of his culinary experiment, Hrithik Roshan with his signature humour, “My god! I surprise myself I tell you! I should cook more often. What a talent! I’m amazing :) ( all rubbish . But I choose to trust the little man hridz)”

While the superstar is a huge foodie himself, he never really had much time to dig right in and explore cooking, except when he took cooking classes with his kids. The post like many of the superstar’s previous posts went on to trend on social media, with fans connecting Hrithik Roshan’s real life cooking to his reel depictions in the kitchen including the popular scene from his debut film ‘Kaho Na Pyaar Hai’ (KNPH) and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’ (ZNMD). The superstar's fans were quick to reminisce about these blockbusters and even remembered the dialogues centered around them.

In KNPH, his character cooked an omelette in the film, whereas, in ZNMD, there is a popular scene where he is preparing a meal for all his friends in Spain. Referring to the scene, one fan said, "Reminds me of Kaho Na Pyaar Hao Scene where you make omlette as Raj: "Banda aapki Kismat mei haazir hai...ohh I'm sorry. Khidmat." While the other said, "znmd is the reminder, you should cook more often! un chizo ke liye waqt nikaalo jinse tumhe sach mai khushi milti h"

On the work front, Hrithik will be seen in 'Vikram Vedha', the Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit film by the same name. Hrithik will play Vedha in the film, a role enacted by Vijay Sethupathi in the original.