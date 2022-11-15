Wednesday, November 16, 2022
     
Hrithik Roshan begins shooting for action-thriller 'Fighter' in Assam

On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan arrived in Assam's Tezpur for the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Fighter' directed by Siddharth Anand. Check out.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: November 15, 2022 23:47 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MARFLIX_PICTURES Hrithik Roshan begins shooting for 'Fighter'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan who is gearing up for his upcoming action-thriller fighter, has finally started shooting for the film. The actor arrived in Assam's Tezpur on Tuesday for the shooting of his upcoming movie 'Fighter' directed by Siddharth Anand.

Hrithik plays the role of an Air Force pilot in 'Fighter', for which he will train and shoot at the military air base in Salonibari under the supervision of military officers. It has been learnt that Hrithik will be seen in a state-of-the-art Sukhoi 30 fighter jet in film, the shoot for which will commence on November 18. Deepika Padukone will play the female lead in the film.

The official Instagram handle of the production house shared a picture of Hrithik and director Siddharth Anand, standing next to a private plane as they pose for a picture.

Hrithik was donning an all-black outfit in the photo while the director sported a hoodie and jeans. The production house captioned the picture, "And it begins#Fighter."

Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in Vikram Vedha, which is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title. The film starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. The story of Vikram Vedha is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller - helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities. The Bang Bang actor also has Krrish 4 in his kitty. 

