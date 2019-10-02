Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff request fans to not post spoilers about their film War

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff have reached out to fans with a special message, requesting them to avoid posting spoilers about their latest release War. Roshan and Shroff, who play mentor and protege at loggerheads in the Sidharth Anand's action-entertainer, said they have made War with a lot of "blood, sweat and love" and it is something that should be enjoyed on the big screen.

"Hi guys! I have a personal request to make. We have made 'War' with a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and love. Please protect our spoilers when you see the film because it will immensely add to everyone's movie watching experience. Trusting you all with this," Hrithik tweeted on Tuesday.

Hi Guys! I have a personal request to make. We have made #WAR with a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and love. Please protect our spoilers when you see the film because it will immensely add to everyone’s movie watching experience. Trusting you all with this. — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 1, 2019

Tiger had a similar message to convey. "Hey guys! Spoilers are never fun and it impacts movie watching experience and business. We have all worked really hard to make 'War' a big screen experience and I request you to protect our film, our work. Protect our spoilers and please give us lots of love," he tweeted.

Hey guys! Spoilers are never fun and it impacts movie watching experience and business. We have all worked really hard to make #WAR a big screen experience and I request you to protect our film, our work. Protect our spoilers and please give us lots of love!#WarReleasingTomorrow — Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) October 1, 2019

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the movie also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film will hit the screens on October 2.

War Trailer | Hrithik Roshan | Tiger Shroff

Also read:

War special screening pics: Bollywood celebs cheer for Hrithik, Tiger

War first review out: Hrithik, Tiger's top notch action will make you gasp in disbelief

(With PRI inputs)