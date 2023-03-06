Hrithik Roshan and Siddharth Anand wrap Fighter shoot schedule, actor shares video | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan & Siddharth Anand wrap Fighter schedule

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. Ever since the announcement of the film, fans have been waiting to watch the fresh-pairing together. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover and Karan Oberoi in pivotal roles. Siddharth and Hrithik are collaborating again after Bang Bang! (2014) and War (2019). Now, the makers have announced a schedule wrap.

On Monday, Hrithik took to his Instagram account and shared a video with his fans announcing the schedule wrap. The short video announcement initially shows an empty plane, which is soon quickly filled by the Fighter crew. They can be heard saying, "Fighter, Fighter," as they celebrate the schedule's completion. Joining them in the front of the aircraft, Siddharth and Hrithik give a salute to the camera. The actor shared the video and simply wrote, '#fighter'.

On Sunday, Hrithik uploaded a picture of some miniature aeroplanes to Instagram. His caption read, "Fighter. Airborne. The re learning and the unlearning. The actor , the human. The process. Exhilarating."

In the film, Hrithik plays the role of an Air Force pilot. For the role, he trained and shot at the military air base in Salonibari under the supervision of military officers.

The actor announced Fighter on his birthday last year. He shared a motion poster and wrote, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional Deepika Padukone. All buckled up for this Siddharth Anand joyride."

It has been learned that Hrithik will be seen in a state-of-the-art Sukhoi 30 fighter jet in film. Paying a tribute to India's armed forces, Fighter will hit cinema halls on India's 75th Republic Day weekend on January 25, 2024. Also, Hrithik has 'Krrish 4' in his kitty.

