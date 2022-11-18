Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad to move in together in palatial Rs 100 crore apartment? Details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SABAHRITHIK Hrithik Roshan & Saba Azad to move in together?

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most popular and sizzling couples of the tinsel town. Ever since the couple have come out about their romance, they never fail to paint the town red. They are often spotted in the city as they step out for lunches and dinner dates. They never miss a chance to express love for each other on social media. Now, there are reports that the couple is all set to move in together in a luxurious apartment.

According to a report in India Today, the lovebirds have been planning to move together for a while, and it seems the time has come. The couple will reside together in an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. The building's top two floors are undergoing renovation. And the pair will be moving there very soon. It is reported that the actor has spent nearly Rs 100 crore on the two apartments, which are spread over three floors. Hrithik has purchased the two apartments for Rs 97.50 crore, which are located near the Juhu-Versova link road.

The report also states that his apartments have a spectacular view of the Arabian Sea and are spread over 38,000 sq ft. For the duplex, located on the 15th and 16th floors, the actor paid Rs 67.50 crore. And for the other apartment, he spent nearly Rs 30 crore.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the action thriller Vikram Vedha alongside Saif Ali Khan. The actor's next film will be Fighter, in which he will co-star with Deepika Padukone.The shooting is currently in full swing in Assam. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film is slated to release in cinemas on January 25, 2024.

On the other hand, Saba is all set to star in the film Minimum alongside Namit Das and Geetanjali Kulkarni. In the film, she will play the role of a French girl. Recently, she completed the shoot of her film Song of Paradise, which also stars Soni Razdan, Sheeba Chadha, and Taaruk Raina, among others.

