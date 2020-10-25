Hrithik buys two sea-facing apartments worth almost Rs 100 crore: Reports

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HRITHIKROSHAN Hrithik Roshan's new apartments

Reportedly, actor Hrithik Roshan is now a proud owner of two plush sea-facing apartments which have a beautiful view of the Arabian Sea.

Yes, the actor’s apartments cost almost around Rs 100 crore. While one apartment is a duplex penthouse, and the other is a single-storey home.

The deal was reportedly closed earlier this week, and is estimated to be worth Rs 97.5 crore. The apartments are on the 14th, 15th, and 16th floors of a building on the Juhu-Versova Link Road, Mumbai.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the apartment offers a view of the Arabian Sea, and is spread across a combined 38,000 sq ft. There is a 6,500 sq ft terrace, and the family will have access to 10 parking spots.

Hrithik reportedly paid Rs 67.5 crore for the duplex, which is spread across 27,534 sq ft, and Rs 30 crore for the 14th floor apartment, spread across 11,165 sq ft.

Meanwhile, Hrithik keeps on sharing the glimpses of his current house where he stays with his sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan.

On the other hand, recently, Hrithik’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan’s luxury apartment video went viral. Sussanne who is an interior designer took to her Instagram account to share the video where she is seen giving a home tour.

She captioned her video saying, “@archdigestindia thank you for visiting my nest... Here I welcome you all, to visit my nest, thanks to @archdigestindia @greg.foster for taking the time to take a virtual walk through of the most important ‘labor of love’ that I have created.. #ilovemyjob #mynest #thecharcoalproject #gratefulheart”

Take a look at Sussane Khan’s apartment video here:

With inputs from IANS.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage