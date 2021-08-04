Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SUNNYLEONE See how Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber dealt with 'wild flying cockroach' in THIS hilarious video

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is known not just for her films but also for her cute antics on social media. Every now and then she treats fans with hilarious prank videos on Instagram which leave fans ROFLing. Yet again, Sunny did the same when she shared a funny clip on Instagram in which not just her but also her husband Daniel Weber can be seen dealing with a "wild flying cockroach." The clip which was shared on Wednesday and featured the couple getting rid of the cockroach. It wasn't just Sunny but also Daniel who caught everyone's attention as he jumps with fright soon after the actress chases it away with her shoe. The cracked up scene was witnessed not just by us but also their friends, who were also in the room.

Sunny attacks the cockroach with her shoe but the situation got out of control when it flew towards Daniel. He starts jumping to and fro thinking that it landed on his clothes. He removes his jacket and shooks his T-shirt while the rest of them convince him that its on the floor. Alongside the video, Sunny wrote, "Woman Vs Wild ( Flying cockroach version). Wait for the end to see Mr.Weber in action @dirrty99..P.S: No Cockroaches was harmed during filming of this video. It was Damn too fast for us."

Have a look:

Sunny and Daniel's love story is no less than a fairytale. They have been married for over 10 years now and are parents to three kids-- daughter Nisha, and sons Noah and Asher. They tied the knot on April 9 in 2011, adopted Nisha in 2017 and welcomed their sons through surrogacy in 2018.

The family recently moved in to their new home. The announcement was made by Sunny who shared a picture of Daniel carrying Sunny to their place and later enjoying a pizza party. She wrote, "Here we go baby love @dirrty99 !! A new chapter in our life here in India begins!! I love the home and life we have built here and this beautiful home is truly icing on the cake with our 3 beautiful children!! #satnamwaheguru."

On the work front, Sunny is these days seen hosting MTV reality show Splitsvilla X3 alongwith Rannvijay Singha. She rose to fame soon after her appearance in Bigg Boss 5 and went on to do Bollywood films like-- Jism 2, Hate Story 2, Ragini MMS 2 and Ek Paheli Leela and others.