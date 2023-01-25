How 'Sandeep Bhaiya' from TVF Aspirants bagged role in Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINDUJASUNNY Actor Sunny Hinduja will play the villain in Shehzada

Actor Sunny Hinduja, who will be soon seen playing the antagonist in the upcoming film Shehzada, was cast in the film by director Rohit Dhawan after the latter saw his performance in the streaming series Aspirants and The Family Man season 2. Sunny's role in Aspirants as Sandeep Bhaiya, who preps for the Civil Services examination, was lauded by the fans and he came to be known for his character from the show. His small but significant part in Amazon Prime's The Family Man was also loved by the fans.

Sunny Hinduja cast in Shehzada after director sees Aspirants

Aspirants and The Family Man 2 have been the stepping stones for Sunny in his acting career. Shehzada director Rohit Dhawan extended the villain's part to Sunny in the film as he wanted to make the most out of him. The film stars Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan in the lead role opposite Kriti Sanon. Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala and Ronit Roy also feature in important roles.

Sunny Hinduja on being cast in Shehzada

Walking down memory lane, Sunny Hinduja said, "Director Rohit Dhawan spotted me in the show Aspirants on TVF, he called me immediately after watching the show and appreciated my performance. I was touched by this gesture, he was one of the first from the industry to reach out. We met and he offered me Shehzada, he gave me the script and also extended my role in the film."

He further mentioned, "Rohit is a very compassionate and respectful director. There are very few people like him who understand and acknowledge the talent. I am very thankful for his faith in my work."

Shehzada is an action-drama, and is all set to release on February 10. Meanwhile, Sunny will also be seen in the upcoming film 'The Railway Men' which has been produced under the YRF banner.

