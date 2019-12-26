How Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriends Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif kept up with the Kapoor's Christmas tradition

How Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriends Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif kept up with the Kapoor Christmas tradition

It's time to chill as the celebrities recently celebrated Christmas with their friends and relatives. Similarly, following the every year ritual, the members of the Kapoor 'khandaan' gathered to have a Christmas lunch together. Keeping up with the tradition was Ranbir Kapoor's present girlfriend Ali Bhatt who made a rare appearance with the family. However, this isn't the first time that the Kapoor clad and his plus one has come to the occasion as in the year 2015, actress Katrina Kaif came up to celebrate the festival with good food and laughter.

The difference between the two was that Alia and Ranbir have always been vocal about their relationship and we've seen the duo making public appearances quite a number of times while the picture of Katrina appeared with the Barfi actor at the time when the news of their break up was doing round. It, however, cleared the air and proved that they are still together but just after a few months, they separated. Have a look at the two pictures here:

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif

Coming back to this year's Christmas lunch, it was attended by Karisma Kapoor, her parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, children Samaira and Kiaan, sister Kareena who came with husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain. Neila Devi, wife Randhir and Rishi's late uncle Shammi Kapoor. Have a look at the iconic picture here:

Coming back to Alia and Ranbir, the love between two actors blossomed when they signed to star together in Ayan Mukerji's superhero drama Brahmastra, also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

