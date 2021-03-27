How Parineeti Chopra mirrors Saina Nehwal's moves to perfection. See BTS pictures & videos

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARINEETI CHOPRA How Parineeti Chopra mirrors Saina Nehwal's moves to perfection

Saina movie featuring Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra hit the theaters on March 26 and she has been winning praise for her work in the sports drama. Based on the life of the ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, the film talks about her journey, her achievements and the hardships she faced. Parineeti aka Saina in the biopic, admits being apprehensive about how people will react to her in the role. Now, taking to her Instagram handle, the actress dropped some behind-the-scenes pictures and videos showing her mirroring Saina as she steps into her shoe.

Helmed by Amole Gupte, the film has been one of the most talked-about films since its announcement. The trailer of the film and Parineeti's look has managed to impress the masses to a great extent and has intrigued the viewers for the film. The Ishaqzaade actor has shared the journey of over 2 years on her Insta handle. Posting the first lot of pictures and videos, Parineeti wrote, "Photo dump .. #SAINA The journey over 2 years."

The pictures and clip show Parineeti copying the moves of her coach as she practices in the badminton court.

Take a look:

In another post, Parineeti shared a few pictures and wrote: "Photo dump 2. #SAINA."

Picture shows Parineeti, sitting in a badminton court, exhausted after practice. She is seen posing with Saina Nehwal.

Upon its release in the theaters, fans and many Bollywood celebrities lauded Parineet's performance and claimed that it is one of the actress' best films. Among the stars who complimented Parineeti for her work was actor Raveena Tandon. She wrote: "Just had the pleasure of seeing #saina !What a fantastically made movie ! Fantastic performances by lil Saina- played by a real junior champion #naishakaurbatwe , and ofcourse @ParineetiChopra you did us proud ! Effortlessly played! @NSaina a must watch for our children!"

Parineeti's cousin Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Tisha... so proud of your drive, hard work and for pushing yourself as an artist. Lots of love and luck for #Saina #Hattrick @ParineetiChopra."