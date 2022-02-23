Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/KARTIKAARYAN/NUSHRRATTBHARUCCHA How Kartik Aaryan, Nushrratt Bharuccha celebrated 4 years of 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety'

As 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' completed four years since it was released, actor Nushrratt Bharuccha turned nostalgic and shared how the film helped her gain recognition in the industry. Not just her but even the lead actor Kartik Aaryan is celebrating four years of his 2018 hit romantic-comedy film on Wednesday. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a video of him dancing with a group of cancer survivor ladies on the movie's hit song 'Dil Chori', at a private event. The video also features Kartik's mother dancing along with the group.

Sharing the clip, Kartik wrote, "Couldn't ask for a better 4 year anniversary for #SonuKeTituKiSweety Overwhelmed to have spent time with these Strong souls #CancerSurvivors."

The post garnered more than one lakh likes after being shared on the photo-sharing application. Fans and fellow celebrities including his upcoming film 'Freddy's' producer Ekta Kapoor, chimed into the comments section and left heart emoticons.

While for Nushrratt, she told ANI, "Sonu ke Titu Ki Sweety was my first film to enter the 100-crore club. Whenever I see the film or come across anything related to the film, I get super nostalgic of the time we were shooting in Delhi and Rishikesh."

She added, "After the film, people no more saw me as just the 'Punchama girl' -- they recognised me by my name. Looking back now it feels, the film was truly a game-changer for me. I feel grateful to see the way things have panned out now."

The comedy flick, which revolves around the lifelong war between friendship and love, is helmed by Luv Ranjan and also stars Sunny Singh in the lead roles.