How Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reacted when called 'Mrs Bachchan' first time after marriage with Abhishek

Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left many hearts broken when in 2007 she tied the knot to the love of her life, Abhishek Bachchan. The duo has been married for over 13 years and has a daughter named Aaradhya. Their wedding ceremony was a private affair at the Bachchan's house and the duo looked gorgeous. Many pictures from Abhi-Aish wedding is already on the internet that shows Aishwarya dressed in a south Indian outfit for her special day. Talking about how she felt when she first heard someone address her as 'Mrs Bachchan,' Aishwarya opened up in an interview soon after her marriage and had said that she laughed along with Abhishek.

In the interview, Aishwarya said, "It was on the flight to our honeymoon in Bora Bora. The stewardess welcomed me on-board saying, ‘Welcome, Mrs Bachchan.’ And Abhishek and I just looked at each other and burst out laughing! And it hit me, I’m married! I’m Mrs Bachchan!."

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan recalled how Aishwarya had surprised him on his birthday in 2011 by visiting him on the sets of his film Players in New Zealand. Abhishek wrote, "I remember it was my birthday and @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb had flown down to be with me. The same evening New Zealand had also won the “Rugby 7’s” tournament in Wellington. Needless to say it was a memorable night. Everybody was on the streets in celebration. It was amazing. In the middle of all this chaos. We all managed to bump into another desi there who was playing the dhol. You can imagine what we all did after that. Wellington was jamming to the beats of the dhol and the streets were filled with New Zealander’s dancing the Bhangra thanks to the players"

Recently, Abhishek Bachchan proudly flaunted that his wife is the most beautiful woman in the world. Famous industrialist Harsh Goenka tweeted, "Smart men don’t love the most beautiful woman in the world. They love the woman who can make their world the most beautiful. #FridayFeeling." Reacting to the tweet, Abhishek Bachchan said, "Ahem" along with an emoji raising his hands. To this, the industrialist said, "You are the lucky one to have both."

In July this year, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya tested positive for COVID19. While the actress was asymptomatic, Abhishek was admitted to Lilavati hospital. The duo recovered after a while. Superstar Amitabh Bachchan and his granddaughter Aaradhya had also tested positive for coronavirus.

