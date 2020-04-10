Housefull 4 actress Kriti Kharbanda reveals she was paranoid about being coronavirus positive

With everyone being terrified about the novel coronavirus spreading its wings in India, Bollywood actress Kriti Kharbanda talks about how she once felt that she's positive for COVID-19. It all happened when the Housefull 4 actress returned home from an international flight when she went abroad to attend the engagement ceremony of her boyfriend and Fukrey actor Pulkit Samrat's brother. She says when she initially flew down she had cough and cold which made her think that she has caught the virus because of which she chose to be in quarantine

Talking o Mumbai Mirror about the same, Kriti said, "I thought it best not to mingle given the symptoms. I was terrified I had contracted the virus but since test kits were not available in the country back then and I did not have a fever, the doctors advised me to distance myself and monitor my symptoms. I was paranoid for the first three days, then, I started to feel better."

Talking about how staying in the same building as that of her boyfriend made her deal the difficult times easier. She said, "We had decided to stay in the same building to dodge traffic, but now, I am grateful to have him with me. I can’t imagine how other couples who don’t stay together are dealing with the lockdown."

Kriti recently showed her gratitude towards #9pm9minutes initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi by lighting a candle and sharing a picture of the same with a caption that read, "Sometimes this is all we need, a little light, a little unity and lots of goosebumps we are in this together, one for all and all for one."

Meanwhile, have a look at some of her pictures from during the quarantine:

Talking about the adorable duo--Kriti and Pulkit, they opened up about them dating during the promotions of their last film together Pagalpanti. Previously, they have worked together in Veere Ki Wedding.

