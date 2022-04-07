Hotness Alert! Katrina Kaif slays in black monokini and we can't stop gushing over her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KATRINA KAIF Katrina Kaif

Bollywood sweethearts Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal recently returned from their exotic vacation at an undisclosed beach destination, but it seems neither the actress nor her fans can get over her adorable vacation pictures anytime soon. On Thursday, Katrina set the internet blazing with jaw-dropping snippets from her vacation. Taking to her Instagram, the actress shared stunning beech pictures from her holiday, dressed up in a black monokini paired with a black and white hat. She completed her look with a pair of hoop earrings. She rocked a no-makeup look and left her locks open.

In the photographs, Katrina is seen sitting on a beach and enjoying a sunny day. She shared the pictures with multiple emojis as her caption. Take a look

While returning from their vacation earlier this week, Katrina and Vicky, who are fondly referred to as VicKat by their fans, were pictured walking hand-in-hand at the Mumbai airport upon their arrival. Earlier, the couple took the internet by storm when they shared pictures from vacation, enjoying a boat ride on a sunny day. ALSO READ: Vicky Kaushal poses shirtless in latest picture; enjoys his 'no wifi' vacation with Katrina Kaif

Katrina and Vicky, after dating discreetly for nearly two years, finally tied the knot at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9 last year. They hosted an intimate wedding ceremony, which was attended by close friends and family members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be back on the silver screen with the third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise, co-starring Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She would also feature in 'Jee Le Zara,' co-starring Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra, and 'Merry Christmas' with South superstar Vijay Sethupati. She will also be seen in the horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Vicky, on the other hand, will be seen in director Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film with Sara Ali Khan, Govinda Naam Mera, co-starring Kiara Advani, Bhoomi Pednekar and Meghna Gulzar's 'Sam Bahadur'.