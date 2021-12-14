Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VICKYKAUSHAL/PR Hosting Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif's wedding was most beautiful moments of my career: Emcee Vishaal Rasquinha

It had been a couple of weeks since Vishaal Rasquinha was booked for the biggest celebrity wedding of 2021, but the feeling had still not sunk in. Having performed in weddings all over the world, this one still had a small personal connection. "I'm a massive fan of both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, so when I was contacted for the wedding, I almost couldn't believe the opportunity I was being offered. It was like one of those things you almost think is too good to be true." said Vishaal describing how he first heard about the wedding.

8 years of consistent work for massive events, including the Indian Premier League, and his positive attitude have made Vishaal a hot commodity in this sector, and his work at 2021's most-followed wedding is proof that he's a natural when it comes to working on any event. He's also regarded as India's best wedding emcee active today, and he has the silverware to prove it, having won Wedding Sutra's 'Wedding Emcee Of The Year - Platinum' in 2020 and 2021.

"I believe in always bringing my best on stage, no matter the event or conditions put before me. I am only dedicated to making my clients' special days absolutely remarkable." said Vishaal as he described his work over the three days of the wedding. Ask him how he dealt with the secrecy surrounding the event, and Vishaal responded by saying "A wedding is bound to be a special event for anyone taking this step. If the couple wants to keep it personal and private, no matter who they are, my priority is to fulfill their wishes. Even now, I am declining any queries or requests for information about the festivities from certain portals, and will continue to do so." Maintaining a high level of professionalism is the basis of his work ethic.

Having achieved a host of plaudits for his work already at the age of 28, Vishaal believes the best is yet to come, especially with the work he has lined up in the coming months. "Hosting a wedding of this stature was definitely a career highlight, but it also gave me the opportunity to craft bigger goals to achieve. The kind of events I have lined up for the future are going to be great, but I also have ambitions to make my own legacy in India's wedding industry, so always keep an eye out on what I do next!" said Vishaal as he shared his plans for the future.

For now, you can listen to Vishaal share his stories and insights about the workings of the Indian Wedding Industry on his podcast 'Behind The Shaadi', available on Spotify or any other portal where podcasts are available.

Vishaal Rasquinha has been an anchor, emcee and presenter for 8 years, active across a variety of events and experiences. He's known for bringing a unique brand of charisma and energy to every stage he steps on, and this is what has carried him to host events for clients like the Rajasthan Royals and umpteen high-society weddings in India and abroad. He's always looking out for the next stage to cast his spell from, and intends to keep doing it for as long as he can.