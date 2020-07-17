Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Hospital protocol is restrictive, says Amitabh Bachchan on not being able to respond to all wishes

Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently admitted in the isolation unit of Mumbai's Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital for COVID-19 treatment, shared a new tweet on Thursday thanking all his well-wishers for their blessings and love. "I receive all your blessings and love and prayers for our well being .. on sms, on whatsapp, on insta on Blog .. and all possible social media .. my gratitude has no bounds .. Hospital protocol is restrictive, i cannot say more .. Love.", wrote the 77-year-old actor.

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of two Hindu deities and wrote, “T 3596 - Ishwar ke charanon mein samarpit (I surrender myself to God).”

A source from Nanavati hospital told PTI earlier this week that Amitabh and Abhishek were on the path to recovery. “Both are stable and are responding well to the treatment. They will have to be in the hospital for at least seven days,” the source said.

On Monday, Amitabh thanked fans for their prayers and wishes, and said that he was overwhelmed by the love. “Prarthanaon, sad bhavnaon ki musladhar baarish ne sneh roopi bandhan ka baandh tod diya hai; beh gaya, sthir reh na paaya, tar kar diya mujhe iss apaar pyaar ne, mere iss ekakipan ke andhere ko jo tumne prajwalit kar diya hai, vyakt na kar paunga vyaktigat aabhaar, bas nat mastak hoon main (The torrential rain of prayers and good wishes has gone beyond the bond of affection. I was swept away, I could not remain steady as this immense love filled me. It took away the darkness of my loneliness and filled my life with light. I will not be able to express my personal gratitude to each one but I bow down to you),” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed all four bungalows owned by the Bachchans - Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak, and Vatsa and declared them containment zones.

