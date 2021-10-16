Honsla Rakh: Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill starrer gets highest opening for Punjabi film ever

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DILJIT DOSANJH Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill

Diljit Dosanjh, Shehnaaz Gill and Sonam Bajwa's Honsla Rakh is soaring high at the box office. The film broke box office records as it became the highest opening Punjabi film ever with collections of 2.55 crore nett all over India beating the 2.43 crore nett of Shadaa, reports Box Office India. The collections in Delhi / UP smashed records by a distance. Honsla Rakh collected 66 lakhs nett in Delhi / UP which is around 90% more than what has been seen for a Punjabi film and that includes films released before the pandemic, explained a report in BOI.

Diljit shared the report on his Instagram account and thanked his fans for their support and showering the film with love. HonslaRakh is HIGHEST PUNJABI OPENING OF ALL TIME. Eh Tan Tusi Record Shecod Hee Todd Shadey Ne..ENJOY WITH YOUR FAMILY FOLKS," he captioned the post.

Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, the film marks Diljit Dosanjh's debut as a producer, with co-producer Daljit Thind.

In the film, while Diljit and Shehnaaz play the role of young parents, Sonam is the former's love interest. The trailer of the film too opened with a thunderous response. It begins with Diljit and Shehnaaz's scene itself. The duo can be seen enjoying a romantic date at a restaurant when they get disturbed by the noise of a crying baby. Soon, the Punjabi actress is seen with a baby bump. Shehnaaz says she loved him but in return, he got her pregnant.

In another part of the trailer, the two consult the lawyer and Shehnaaz Gill tells him that the custody of the child has to go with Diljit but he denies it. ​Shehnaaz Gill, who isn’t really happy with the pregnancy, files for divorce, and imposes child custody on Diljit. Then, the singer-actor is seen taking care of his baby and keeps the name 'Honsla'. The part is played by Shinda Grewal and his on-screen bond with Diljit gives major father-son goals. A few years pass by and Sonam Bajwa makes a dazzling entry into Diljit’s life and falls in love with her. Their romance begins. No, the things don't end here, the twist comes when Shehnaaz Gill is back in his life.