Hollywood debut in works? Ranveer Singh signs with Hollywood talent agency William Morris Endeavor

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented actors in India. He has given exceptional performances and won many awards and accolades for the same.

Ranveer Singh steps into the world of Hollywood. Yes, you read it right. According to a report in Deadline, the megastar is all set to dip his toes into Hollywood as he signs on with William Morris Endeavor (WME) in all areas globally. WME also represents famous actors like Ben Affleck, Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams among others.

Ranveer Singh made his acting debut in 2010 with Yash Raj Film's Band Baaja Baaraat, opposite co-star Anushka Sharma. The talented actor has not stopped making headlines since with his exceptional performances in films like Simmba, Dil Dhadakne Do, 83 and many more. He also starred in the lead role as a rapper in the blockbuster film Gully Boy, which went on to become India's entry for the Academy Awards in 2020. The actor has also launched his own record label Inclnk, to feature talented Indian emcees and rappers.

Ranveer is a global star and has partnered up with numerous brands and organizations. More recently he was signed as the brand ambassador of the National Basketball Association (NBA) in India. He even played in NBA's all-star celebrity game in 2022 and 2023. He is associated with several other brands as well including Pepsico.,Adidas, Abudabi's Yas Islands. The Padmaavat actor was even seen in attendance at the relaunch of Tiffany and Co.'s flagship store in New York City along with Florence Pugh, BTS singer Jimin among others.

According to a report by risk and financial advisory firm Kroll, Singh was India's most-valued celebrity of 2022 with a brand value of $181.7 million.

