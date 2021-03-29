Holi 2021: Neetu Kapoor shares unseen picture of Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan celebrating festival

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETU KAPOOR Neetu Kapoor shares unseen picture of Rishi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan celebrating festival

Missing Monday! Walking down the memory lane, veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor on Monday dug out an unseen picture of late actor-husband Rishi Kapoor. On the occassion of Holi, Neetu posted a picture featuring Rishi and megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The senior actress took to Instagram and treated fans to a priceless throwback photo, in which the late is seen enjoying the festival of colors to the fullest with Big B.The duo can be seen donninga police hat.

While, the 'Don' star sits on a person's shoulder, being completely doused in colour, Rishi is seen dancing with a beer bottle in his hand. Neetu captioned the post, "Feel blessed to experience the times when HOLI was enjoyed and celebrated with colours of true love and happiness."

Veteran actor and Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan chimed into the comments section and wrote, "Those really were the days na !" using heart emoticons.

Take a look:

Scores of fans dropped in heart emoticons and adored the picture shared by the 'Kabhi Kabhie' star. On a related note, RK Studios was famous for throwing grand Holi bashes for the whole Bollywood fraternity and this picture can be the one from the archives.

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will be seen in Raj Mehta's directorial 'Jug Jug Jiyo'. Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions the romantic drama also stars veteran actor Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Rishi breathed his last in Mumbai on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia. He was last seen in the 2019 film 'The Body' alongside Emraan Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

(With ANI Inputs)