Hiten Tejwani to be seen in short film about serial killer

New Delhi Published on: September 23, 2020 14:59 IST
Hiten Tejwani's short film will be released online

Popular actor Hiten Tejwani will soon be seen in a short film titled Unkahee. Directed by Anushree Mehta, the film is a crime thriller.

It narrates the story of a series of murders taking place in Delhi, where 11 women are brutally killed within 12 months by a serial killer.

"The film unveils the mysteries behind a series of murders taking place in Delhi. The several twists and turns in the plot enticed me to be a part of the crime thriller, and it was a fascinating experience exploring this genre in a short format," Hiten shared.

Sehban Azim, Anupriya Goenka, Ayushman Saxena, Ashwin Mishra and Ravi Khemu are also a part of the film, which will premiere on Eros Now on September 26.

