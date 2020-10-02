Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hiten Tejwani: One industry shouldn't be blamed for consumption of drugs

Actor Hiten Tejwani feels it is wrong to blame a particular industry for the consumption of drugs, adding that narcotics abuse happens across all sectors.

"A lot of celebrity names are being involved in the case, but as of now nothing has been proved. I don't think one particular industry should be blamed for the consumption of drugs because it is happening across all sectors. We often see call centre guys smoke outside their office premises, and I don't know what they smoke. Till the time something is proved, we can't express our views. I think the biggest mistake we make is we assume things very quickly," said Hiten, interacting with the media on the set of his forthcoming film "Shatranj" on Friday in Mumbai.

Hiten returned to shooting after six months. "I really missed being on a set over the last few months because as a television actor, we are used to work on daily basis. When you take such a big break, you feel irritated. Today, we are shooting the climax of the film. We are not shooting here with the same strength because as per government's guidelines only 33 per cent of the total workforce is allowed on a film set. But I am glad that we have finally started shooting," he said.

"Shatranj" also features Shawar Ali, Kavita Tripathi, Ekta Jain, Hemant Pandey and Ashutosh Kaushik, and is directed by Dushyant Pratap Singh. The film is scheduled for release in the first week of December.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage