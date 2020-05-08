His charisma was in his smile: Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor, extends support to Neetu, Ranbir

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Priyanka Chopra pays tribute to Rishi Kapoor, extends supports to Neetu, Ranbir

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor left his family and fans in despair when he passed away on April 30 after a two years-long battle with leukemia. The actor's untimely death left many in shock. Fans and Bollywood celebrities paid tribute to the veteran actor by sharing special memories with him on social media. Recently, Priyanka Chopra also paid tribute to the actor and extended his support to Neetu, Riddhima and Ranbir Kapoor. Remembering Rishi Kapoor, the actress wrote a heartfelt piece in TIME Magazine and lauded his 'effervescence and flamboyance'. The actress worked with Rishi Kapoor in 2012 film Agneepath.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "From his first leading role in 1973’s Bobby, he was the keeper of our hearts, ushering in a new era of romance in Hindi movies. His effervescence and flamboyance instantly set him apart. He was a hero who could feel without being maudlin. He was mischievous, rebellious, passionate—and he made falling in love seem so easy and so within our grasp. What made Rishi Kapoor’s love different? It had all the passion of a Shakespearean hero with a generous dollop of innocence added in."

"His charisma was in his extraordinary smile, one that made his fans go weak in the knees. And when he danced, he made us all want to jump up and join him. In the later part of his career, he began to experiment with his roles, taking on characters who were far removed from those of his earlier films. I had the privilege of working with him in Agneepath, in which he played a fierce, no-holds-barred character, someone to hate rather than love. The versatility of this genial man will never be experienced again," she added.

Priyanka Chopra also claims that Ridhi Kapoor's death in the end of an era in Hindi cinema and his contribution will always be cherished. Reaching out to Rishi Kapoor's family, she wrote, "To your beautiful family, Neetu Ma’am, Riddhima and Ranbir: the world grieves with you." The actress ended her note with, "Farewell, Chintu uncle. Hindi cinema will never be the same."

Earlier Priyanka Chopra condoled the death of Rishi Kapoor by sharing a picture from her visit to him when he was in New York for his treatment. She wrote, "My heart is so heavy. This is the end of an era. #Rishisir your candid heart and immeasurable talent will never be encountered again. Such a privilege to have known you even a little bit. My condolences to Neetu maam, Ridhima, Ranbir and the rest of the family. Rest in peace Sir. #rishikapoor"

