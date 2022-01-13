Hips Don't Lie in Bollywood style: Farah Khan reveals she was called to choreograph Shakira's iconic song

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAH KHAN; YOUTUBE Farah Khan, Shakira in song 'Hips Don't Lie'

When someone says Shakira, 'Hips don't Lie' is the first thing that comes to one's mind. It is an iconic song released in 2005. However, not many know that popular Indian filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan was called to New York for Shakira's most popular number. During her recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Farah revealed the details about the same. The host shared that he likes Shakira and asked Farah to elaborate on her experience choreographing for her.

"I was called to New York because she wanted to perform the song Bollywood style. Thus, I went there and I choreographed ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ for her,” Farah told host Kapil Sharma when she appeared with Raveena Tandon as a celebrity guest and obliged in answering host Kapil Sharma's question about this incident.

Watch Shakira's song here:

Shakira released her debut album "Magia" in 1991 at the age of 13, and became a global star with "Laundry Service" in 2001. Last year, Shakira sold publishing rights of all her songs. The Grammy winner's catalogue includes 145 songs with hits like "Hips don't lie", "Whenever, wherever", "She wolf" and "Waka waka (This time for Africa)", and the Board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, a UK-based investment company, has acquired 100 per cent of her music publishing rights, reports usatoday.com.

Talking about Kapil Sharma, he is all set to make his digital debut with 'I'm Not Done Yet'. The trailer of star comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma's maiden special comedy show - has been launched by Netflix. With the trailer of this upcoming Netflix stand-up special, Kapil will be seen talking about his desire to keep reinventing himself, pushing his creative genius and openly admitting that "He's Not Done Yet".

He is seen reminiscing about his past, opens up about his family, his social media missteps and his love for music and theatre, all while he entertains us.

The stand-up special is produced by Banijay Asia and BeingU Studios. It is slated to drop on January 28.