Thursday, January 13, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
Breaking
  • There is no plan of lockdown, says Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain
  • Delhi expected to report around 27,500 COVID cases today: Satyendar Jain
  • UP Election: Priyanka Gandhi releases first list of Congress candidates; 50 women in 125 candidates
  • Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge tests positive for COVID-19
  • Australian Open draw postponed amid uncertainty over Novak Djokovic's status
  • Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 11,17,531:Govt
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Hips Don't Lie in Bollywood style: Farah Khan reveals she was called to choreograph Shakira's iconic song

Hips Don't Lie in Bollywood style: Farah Khan reveals she was called to choreograph Shakira's iconic song

You must be aware of Shakira's popular song 'Hips Don't Lie'. But do you know filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan was called to New York to choreograph the song? Know more about it here!

India TV Entertainment Desk Written by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 13, 2022 11:35 IST
Farah Khan, Shakira in song 'Hips Don't Lie'
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FARAH KHAN; YOUTUBE

Farah Khan, Shakira in song 'Hips Don't Lie'

When someone says Shakira, 'Hips don't Lie' is the first thing that comes to one's mind. It is an iconic song released in 2005. However, not many know that popular Indian filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan was called to New York for Shakira's most popular number. During her recent appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Farah revealed the details about the same. The host shared that he likes Shakira and asked Farah to elaborate on her experience choreographing for her. 

"I was called to New York because she wanted to perform the song Bollywood style. Thus, I went there and I choreographed ‘Hips Don’t Lie’ for her,” Farah told host Kapil Sharma when she appeared with Raveena Tandon as a celebrity guest and obliged in answering host Kapil Sharma's question about this incident.

Watch Shakira's song here:

Shakira released her debut album "Magia" in 1991 at the age of 13, and became a global star with "Laundry Service" in 2001. Last year, Shakira sold publishing rights of all her songs. The Grammy winner's catalogue includes 145 songs with hits like "Hips don't lie", "Whenever, wherever", "She wolf" and "Waka waka (This time for Africa)", and the Board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, a UK-based investment company, has acquired 100 per cent of her music publishing rights, reports usatoday.com.

Talking about Kapil Sharma, he is all set to make his digital debut with 'I'm Not Done Yet'. The trailer of star comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma's maiden special comedy show - has been launched by Netflix. With the trailer of this upcoming Netflix stand-up special, Kapil will be seen talking about his desire to keep reinventing himself, pushing his creative genius and openly admitting that "He's Not Done Yet".

He is seen reminiscing about his past, opens up about his family, his social media missteps and his love for music and theatre, all while he entertains us.

The stand-up special is produced by Banijay Asia and BeingU Studios. It is slated to drop on January 28.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News