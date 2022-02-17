Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak granted bail by Mumbai sessions court

Highlights Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak was arrested on February 1 for instigating Dharavi students

He has now been granted bail by the Mumbai sessions court

The social media influencer rose to fame through Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 13

Social media influencer Hindustani Bhau aka Vikas Fhatak has been granted bail by the Mumbai session court on Thursday. He was arrested over a video in which he could be seen instigating Dharavi students to protest over online exams for classes 10th and 12th in view of COVID-19. Not only this but he even asked them to assemble in the Dharavi area near the residence of Maharashtra education minister Varsha Gaikwad. He was arrested on February 1 and later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

In the video, he could be heard saying, "Many deaths took place due to COVID-19. People have not come out of its fear, now the Omicron variant has come. The government itself is saying to stay at home and take precautions."

also read: Who is Vikas Fhatak aka Hindustani Bhau; controversies he landed in post Bigg Boss 13

He had said that the professors are also holding meetings via online mode, so why the risk is being taken with children's health by taking offline exams. "I would like to request you (government) to cancel the offline exams. If not then, my students and I would take to protest at the doorstep of the Varsha Gaikwad. I won't stop until they get justice...," Bhau had said in the video.

After the video went viral, students had staged a protest outside State School Education Minster Professor Varsha Eknath Gaikwad's residence in Maharashtra's Mumbai, against offline exams.

Hindustani Bhau is known for posting controversial and abusive videos targeting Pakistan and other YouTubers from neighbouring countries. He rose to fame when he participated in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13.