Hina Khan thanks Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan & others condoling her dad's demise: 'Keep my family in prayers'

The last few days have been really difficult for the actress Hina Khan. The actress lost her father to a sudden cardiac arrest on April 20. On Monday, she also informed that she has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is in-home quarantine. During these tough times, Hina's friends and colleagues from the industry sent messages on social media condoling her father's demise. The actress took out some time out to respond to the good wishes.

Rubina Dilaik had tweeted, "Stay strong girl @eyehinakhan ... my prayers are with you and your family (sic)." Hina Khan replied, "Thank you Ruby.. Plz keep my Dad and his family in your prayers (sic)."

Hina and Rubina were seen together on Bigg Boss 14 where the former was a senior for the first two weeks.

Eijaz Khan on hearing about Hina’s father’s death had tweeted, “Sorry for your loss Hina. Inna lilla hi wa inna ilayihi rajioon. Khuda unko jannat naseeb farmaaye. .@eyehinakhan.” Responding to him, she wrote, ” Plz keep my family in your prayers .”

Puneesh Sharma had written an emotional note on losing one's father and encouraged Hina Khan to stay strong during these trying times. Hina replied, "Indeed you very well know what he meant to me. Plz send us your prayers (sic)."

Bandgi Kalra had tweeted, "Stay strong @eyehinakhan. I really don’t have any words to say . So sorry for your loss . May you be the strength your family needs now (sic)." Replying to her, Hina Khan said, "Plz keep my family in your prayers (sic)."

Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli tweeted, "I was so sorry to hear about your father’s passing. I know this is a very sad and difficult time for you and your family. No matter wherever he is, he’ll always be watching over you. He will stay with you forever. My deepest condolence to you and your family @eyehinakhan (sic)." Hina Khan wrote, "Plz pray for my family (sic)."

Karanvir Bohra had written, "I’m so so sorry to hear this news @eyehinakhan my condolences... we all knew how close you were to him, may his soul Rest in peace (sic)," to which Hina said, "Thank you Karan. Send us your prayers (sic)."

Arjun Bijlani tweeted, "I’m really sorry for your loss my friend . I hope god gives you all the strength you and your family needs .. RIP uncle ... @eyehinakhan (sic)." Hina thanked her friend and said, "Thank you for being thr my friend. Plz keep praying (sic)."

Earlier, Hina took to her Instagram and shared a note thanking everyone for checking on her. She also informed that her social media will be handled by her team for all upcoming work commitments.

She wrote, “My beloved father Aslam Khan left for heavenly abode on the 20th of April, 2021. I am grateful to each one of you for checking in on me and my family during these tough times. While me and my family are mourning the loss, my social media accounts will be handled by my team for upcoming work commitments. Thank you for your support and love.”

