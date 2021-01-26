Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ROCKYJ1 Hina Khan's beau Rocky pens romantic shayari, shares vacation pics from Milan

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are one of the most loved couples in the television world. The couple is often seen showering affection on each other through social media posts. From sharing shayaris, romantic pictures, heartfelt notes, and videos they are setting some major relationship goals for every young couple out there. On Monday, Rocky took to his Instagram and penned a beautiful heartfelt shayari for her ladylove Hina. Rocky shared a couple of throwback pictures of the duo from their vacation in Milan and wrote, "Ek tum ho aur ek Zindagi..Main dono ko jee raha hoon ..Yeh aur baat hai ki Zindagi mujhse..Utnaa Pyaar Nahin Karti ..!"

To this Hina dropped a more beautiful comment, "Karti hai, zindagi bhi Aur mai bhi.With a heart emoji". The love the couple shares surely melt the heart of their fans.

This is not the first time when Rocky penned a heartfelt note for Hina. Earlier, he shared a slow motion video with Hina and captioned, "Jaise chilmilaati dhoop mein..Chaaon ki bahaar khill gayi..Hum jeet gaye harr manzill tabhi..Jabb safar mein tum mill gayi.." Indeed, Hina and Rocky both are blessed to have each other in life.

His Instagram account is filled with pictures and videos of Hina and him. Check them out.

On the work front, Hina Khan was last seen in Bigg Boss 14 as a Toofani Senior. Recently, her film Wishlist also released on the OTT platform. The film also marks Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal’s first collaboration as producers under their banner Hiro’s Faar Better Films.