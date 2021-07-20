Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN Hina Khan remembers father on his three months death anniversary: Miss sparkle in your eyes Dad

Popular actress Hina Khan on Tuesday penned an emotional note remembering her father on his third month death anniversary. The actress shared a few pictures and wrote, “Tumhaari khushi mai hi meri khushi He said, #Always The First one to clap for me (wholeheartedly) Miss the sparkle in your eyes Dad.. Three Months Today 20th April 2021 DADDYS STRONG GURL This is what u always called me.. Not that strong to bear your loss Dad”

Take a look:

Soon after she dropped the post, her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant and friend Gauahar Khan dropped a heart and hugging emoji in the comment section. Gauahar’s ex-boyfriend Kushal Tandon, Achint Kaur, Adaa Khan also commented.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress' father passed away due to cardiac arrest on April 20th. Hina was not in the town at the moment owing to her professional reasons. ​The actress along with Shaheer Sheikh was shooting for her music video Baarish Ban Jaan in Srinagar.

On the occasion of Father's Day, Hina shared some unseen pictures with her father. Hina had revealed that those photos were taken seven months back, which she didn’t let him see because she wanted to post them on Father’s Day.

“Indeed a Father’s Day (Truly)..June 20th, It’s been two months today Dad,” she wrote in her post.

“We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn’t let u see these pictures when they were clicked coz I wanted to post them on a special day. Never did I think tht I will be posting them today. You had to see these pictures dad. Thts what we decided. Whyyyy? Miss you. Happy Fathers Day Daddy. I love you,” the post read.

Also read: Gandii Baat actress Gehana Vasisth after Raj Kundra's arrest: There are many more skeletons in cupboards

On the professional front, Hina was last seen in a song titled “Baarish Ban Jaana”, in which she shared screen space with Shaheer Sheikh. Recently, Hina thanked her fans for making the song such a big hit. She dropped a video and wrote, “Fastest 1 Million+ Reels on Instagram by any Indian Song…We did it in just 2 weeks. This rainfall of your Beautiful Reels made this monsoon unforgettable for us.. Let’s make it rain even harder. Sending you all big jhappies for this feat.”