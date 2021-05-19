Hina Khan posts emotional video in memory of late father: 'Can see him everyday'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HINA KHAN Hina Khan

Actress Hina Khan's father, Aslam Khan, passed away recently due to health issues. The actress since then has been sharing sweet memories of her late father. She dedicated her latest Instagram post to her father saying she misses him and can feel his presence everyday. In the video, she is seen standing in her balcony and watching the view in front of her house. As she smiles at the camera, she points at a distance with a note. The note in video reads, "I love you dad I know you're watching us."

she also captioned her video with a lovely note. "Mai Tere Bina taan yaara aaj te patthar wargi aan..My version of #PattharWargi

I am just unable to think of anything else. Miss you Dad. This is how he chose to be close to us.. Did not leave his family alone..Can see him everyday from our Balcony.. I know you are watching our back Dad..Your Family loves you."

This is not the first time that Hina shared a post for her father. She recently took to Instagram to share a picture with him. The actress can be seen hugging her father in the throwback picture. "I don't know what to write. Miss you," she captioned the image with a broken heart emoji.

In another monochrome picture, she poured her heart out saying she feels helpless. "A Helpless Daughter Who can’t even be with her mother to comfort her, when she needs her the most..Dear people times are tough very tough for not just us, but everyone around..But thrs a saying, Tough times don’t last, Tough people do.. And I am, was and will always be my Daddy’s Strong Girl..Send in your prayers plz. Let thr be light..Dua."

Hina was not in Mumbai when she got the news of her father passing away due to a cardiac arrest on April 20. Hina, too, tested positive for Covid soon after and quarantined herself at home.

