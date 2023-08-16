Hina Khan injured on the sets of Shinda Shinda No Papa; shares update on Instagram

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Hina Khan injured on the sets of Shinda Shinda No Papa

Hina Khan, the well-known Television actress is all set to make her debut in the Punjabi film industry. Hina will co-star in the upcoming movie Shinda Shinda No Papa alongside none other than Gippy Grewal. The film promises to be a fun roller coaster ride with a touching plot that will fascinate viewers. It combines romance, comedy, and drama.

Amidst her hectic schedule, the actress has suffered a foot injury. She updated her fans by posting images on her Instagram story, revealing her foot wrapped up in a crepe bandage. She captioned the photo, “Meri Kismet”.

She also shared another picture in which she can be seen hugging her mother and resting well. A plate of homemade food was also placed in front of them. “Mom missed you so much”, she wrote.’

Hina Khan recently announced the release date of her forthcoming Punjabi film. The actress has published a poster for the film with the caption, “Shinda Shinda No Papa Worldwide Releasing on May 10th, 2024”.

For the unversed, Hina’s path to fame began with her enduring performance as Akshara in the hit TV series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, where she polished her acting skills for eight years. She also featured in Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Naagin 5. Her introduction into the Punjabi film industry is a significant milestone in her growing career since it shows how talented and versatile, she has become since then.

