Himesh Reshammiya tries to match wife Sonia Kapoor's height by standing on toes, gets trolled instead | VIDEO

Singer Himesh Reshammiya remains in the limelight either for his songs, shows or his public appearance. Just recently, he was spotted with his wife Sonia Kapoor at the Mumbai airport. The couple was apparently flying to another city and was by the paparazzi. The Bollywood singer-composer posed with his lady but caught the attention of the netizens for another reason. A video of Himesh has gone viral on the internet in which he can be seen standing on his tippy toes while standing and posing next to his wife. This left the users in a split and everyone started trolling him for not accepting his personality and height. Not only this but there were many who gave examples of celebrity couples like Tom Holland-Zendaya and Tom Cruise-Nicole Kidman and others.

In the viral video, Himesh was also seen holding Sonia and trying to pose on his toes. Not only this but he almost tripped once while balancing his feet to maintain the height. On one hand where Himesh wore a print shirt, denim and white sneakers. Sonia, on the other, was seen in a glamorous white coloured pantsuit.

As soon as the same spread, people started giving their opinion. A person wrote, "I don’t know what’s the fuss about a wife being a couple of inches taller also… tall women are hot!" while another one tweeted, "He's literally standing on his toes just to look as tall as her."

On the professional front, Himesh was last seen judging the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. It was hosted by Aditya Narayan and even had Vishal Dadlani and Shankar Mahadevan as judges. Apart from this, he has even been a part of shows like-- Sur Kshetra, The Voice India, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, Love Me India, Indian Idol and others.