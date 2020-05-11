Himesh Reshammiya is 'full on filmigiri' as he celebrates second wedding anniversary with wife Sonia Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ REALHIMESH Himesh Reshammiya is 'full on filmigiri on wedding anniversary' with wife Sonia Kapoor, see pics

Bollywood singer Himesh Reshammiya celebrated two years of togetherness with wife Sonia Kapoor. The composer-singer took to social media to share some mushy pictures with wife on the occasion of their anniversary. Himesh Reshammiya also created a romantic song titled Aashna for his ladylove. "I'm happy that Sonia loved this song, as it had to be super special. She has a great ear for music and since she is already very fond of my other new songs that will come out soon, this song composed on such a special day had to be even better," Himesh said in an interview with IANS. The song is not out for the audience yet.

Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor looked so much in love in the picture shared by the singer with a caption that said, "Verified

Wedding anniversary , Wishing you and I , love youuuuuuuuuu".

The singer showcased his 'full on filmigiri' style to mark the special occasion.

Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor were in a live-in relationship before they decided to make it official. This is Himesh’s second marriage. Earlier, the singer was married to Komal, but on June 6, 2017, they officially called it quits. They aslo have a son together named Swayam Reshammiya.

Talking about this new blissful phase of life, Himesh Reshammiya earlier told a leading daily, “I am really happy that Sonia and I have started this new journey, she is a lovely girl and I have loved her unconditionally.”

Himesh Reshammiya has given some popular tracks to the industry like Tera Suroor, Jhalak Dikhlaja, Hookah Bar and others. Not only this, he has even acted in quite a number of films like Teraa Suroor, Karzzzz, Aap Ka Suroor, The Xpose etc.

On the work front, Himesh Reshammiya will be seen in the sequel of "The Xpose", as well as "Namastey Rome". He is also collaborating with Raj Kumar Santoshi on a project.



