Himansh Kohli gets married to mystery girl in Delhi temple, wedding pictures are out now

Himansh Kohli gets married to mystery girl in Delhi

Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli has been in the news about his marriage for the last several days. Recently his mehndi pictures were revealed and now his official wedding pictures are also out.

Who is Himansh Kohli's wife?

Although not much is known about Himansh's wife, her face has finally been made public by the wedding pictures. According to rumours, the mystery woman is not from Bollywood, and the two lovers met through an arranged marriage proposal.

On the work front

If we talk about Himansh Kohli's work front, then let us tell you that he got the most popularity from the film Yaariyan. However, later he also appeared in films like Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai and Ranchi Diaries. But he could not achieve much success.

Serious relationship with Neha Kakkar

Let us tell you that Himansh Kohli was in the news more for his personal life than his career. There was a time when Himansh and Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar were in a serious relationship. However, both of them broke up on a sour note as their relationship did not last long.