If turban can be a choice, then why not hijab: Sonam Kapoor reacts to Karnataka hijab row

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Sonam Kapoor on Hijab ban

Highlights After Kangana Ranaut, Sonam Kapoor reacted on the ongoing Karnataka hijab row

Sonam shared an image of Sikh wearing turban and woman wearing hijab

The ongoing unrest in the state of Karnataka over whether students should be permitted to wear hijab in educational institutions has caught actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's attention. Taking to Instagram, Sonam shared a picture of a man in a turban and a woman in a hijab, and it questions why can a turban be a choice but a hijab can't.

Sonam's post comes days after several women in Karnataka were heckled by protestors for wearing a hijab. The whole controversy erupted after the Karnataka government on February 5 issued an order mandating a dress code in all schools and colleges, with a ban on clothes that "disturb equality, integrity and public law and order".

Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAM KAPOOR Karnataka Hijab row

Earlier in the day, actress Kangana Ranaut had also reacted to the ongoing Hijab controversy. She shared a post by scientist and author Anand Ranganathan and wrote on Instagram: "If you want to show courage, show it by not wearing burqa in Afghanistan. Learn to break free, not cage yourself."

A day ago, lyricist Javed Akhtar, too, condemned the alleged attacks on women for wearing hijab. "I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time, I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of 'MANLINESS'. What a pity," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Supreme Court declined to urgently hear the appeals against the Karnataka High Court's interim order (the written order has not yet been issued) banning the hijab and other religious dresses in schools and colleges in the state.

-with ANI inputs