Tiger Shroff's a Belieber? Actor's latest video singing Justin Bieber's Peaches is proof

We know Tiger Shroff how good Tiger Shroff is when it comes to pulling off some incredible stunts. His fans are also aware of the fact that he can sing too. But do you know that the actor is a Belieber? Well, his latest Instagram video suggests so. Tiger, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Heropanti 2 was caught on camera as he hummed Canadian singer Justin Bieber's song Peaches while waiting for his shot. For the unversed, fans of pop star Bieber are popularly known as 'Beliebers'.

"Us action heroes waiting for our shots be like," he captioned the video. The video at once became a hit among his fans who lauded the actor in the comment section. Bollywood celebrities were also in awe of Tiger. Reacting to the video, entrepreneur Sussanne Khan commented on the video writing, "wow". Whereas, actor Dino Morea wrote, "Tiger tiger burning bright." Actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb and Rahul Dev too praised Tiger. "The feels. Yes voice!" wrote Lauren, while Rahul dropped a heart emoji on the post. Take a look at Tiger Shroff's video singing Justin Bieber's Peaches:

Heropanti, released in 2014, marked the Bollywood debut of Tiger and Kriti Sanon. Sajid Nadiadwala, who produced the film, will also produce the sequel. "Heropanti 2" was announced in February 2020. On Tiger's birthday this year, the makers even unveiled the upcoming actioner's release date as December 3, 2021. The film co-stars Tara Sutaria, and producer Sajid Nadiadwala has roped in Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman and lyricist Mehboob for 'Heropanti 2'.

"Heropanti 2" is directed by Ahmed Khan, who has earlier directed Tiger in the films "Baaghi 2" and "Baaghi 3".

Tiger will also be seen in 'Ganapath' co-starring Kriti Sanon, which is slated to release on December 23, 2022. The movie, produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, will be set in a post-pandemic dystopian era.

Apart from these, Tiger Shroff has an interesting lineup of upcoming films including "Baaghi 4" and "Rambo".