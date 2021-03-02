Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TIGER SHROFF Heropanti 2 release date & new poster out: Tiger Shroff surprises fans on his birthday

Bollywood's action star Tiger Shroff treated his fans with a surprise as he turned a year older today. On the occasion of his 31st birthday, Tiger revealed the release date and the new poster of his upcoming film Heropanti 2. The actor still receives immense love and admiration for his role in the prequel of Heropanti 2 that is Heropanti.

The actor took to his Instagram and shared his look from the film. He wrote, "My first love is back. Action, thrill, like never before! Let’s celebrate this one together on the 3rd of December in cinemas" followed by a heart emoticon. Tiger looked dapper in a Black suit and is sure to leave his fans mesmerized with his stellar performance in the film.

Heropanti 2 also features Tara Sutaria in the lead role. While the first installment was directed by Sabbir Khan, the sequel will be helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan.

Heropanti 2 is backed by filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala and written by Rajat Arora, known for penning hits like Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Vidya Balan starter The Dirty Picture, and Ajay Devgn-Emraan Hashmi led Baadshaho.

The film was announced last year, with July 2021 as its release date but was pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For the unversed, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 3 which released early last year. Apart from Heropanti 2, he has Ganpath: Part 1 opposite Kriti Sanon, and Baaghi 4 in the pipeline.