Here's why Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli shared a photo with Hrithik Roshan

The story of Kangana Ranaut and Hrithik Roshan is not a hidden tale at all! Everybody know what happened between the two and now the actress's sister Rangoli Chandel is here to take a dig at the actor. Taking to her social media, Rangoli shared a photo with the Super 30 actor and calling him 'Pappu ji' revealed how he used to impress her in order to stay in Kangana's good books. Further, she called the situation of their present relationship as 'hum aapke he kaun.'

It all started through a Twitter conversation with a person who said, "It is a little bit rich coming from kangu rangu sisters ..do I have to remind u of your sisters alleged predatory past of stalking and harassing men .did she say sorry to Hrithik Roshan ..??"

It is a little bit rich coming from kangu rangu sisters ..do I have to remind u of your sisters alleged predatory past of stalking and harassing men .did she say sorry to Hrithik Roshan ..?? — Juby (@Jenna20084665) March 17, 2020

To which Rangoli replied, "Why wl she stalk a man who is anyway crazy about her, But can’t even leave his wife cos he is still living on his father’s pocket money,KR has so many properties he nevr even bought his own house, Nepo product Pappu, what is there to stalk?? like I said don’t milk the dead cow."

100 percent true, no dignity left to feminism in India, all Changu Mangus who don’t understand F of feminism have hopped on to the bandwagon, with their rats IQ they make dumb statements, movement is totally destroyed by them but Changu mangu still milking the dead cow.... sad!!! https://t.co/f2CdWdWKnq — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

Why wl she stalk a man who is anyway crazy about her, But can’t even leave his wife cos he is still living on his father’s pocket money,KR has so many properties he nevr even bought his own house, Nepo product Pappu, what is there to stalk?? like I said don’t milk the dead cow🤟🏽 https://t.co/iW7Kja2WYk — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

Further sharing the photo with the War actor, Rangoli wrote, "Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun."

Yeh dekho Pappu ji, sara din mujhe impress karne mein laga rehta tha taki meri bahen ki good books mein aa jaye, aur aaj kehta hai hum aapke hain kaun 😂😁😁 pic.twitter.com/KLj7Gc0YYo — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 17, 2020

Talking about the Hrithik and Kangana controversy, the Manikarnika actor claimed that the two were in a romantic relationship with each other later which the claims were refuted by Hrithik. On the work front, Kangana will be next seen in Thalaivi, which reportedly is a biopic on the late Jayalalithaa.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Related Video