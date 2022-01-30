Here's why Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film is named Looop Lapeta

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAAPSEE PANNU Looop Lapeta

Much-awaited comedy-thriller, Looop Lapeta starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin helmed by Aakash Bhatia will oon be premiering on Netflix. The film takes the audience on an eventful journey of Savi (played by Taapsee Pannu) who tries to save her boyfriend Satya (played by Tahir Raj Bhasin) when he loses cash belonging to a mobster. Savi races against the clock to save the day — if only she can make the correct choices as Satya’s freedom depends on it.

One of the few questions everyone asked when the film was announced was about the name of the film. Director Aakash Bhatia, talking about the title of the film, said, “There were some ideas that we had when we were coming up with the title. I wanted to say something that had a loop in itself. Hence, I wanted to call it "Loop" but then I realized that the film needed to have a desi touch to it. So then we went a little desi on it and somewhere in the mix of that "Looop Lapeta" came in as it signifies correctly that she is stuck in a loop and that's what the film tries to break, it tries to break the circle of life - the rut and the monotony of life. So the title came from the idea of breaking a loop!”

He further added, “Through the film, I also wanted to give a homage to the original film - Run Lola Run. So, the first syllables of the title are the producers’ homage to Lola - Lo (Looop) La (Lapeta.)”

Looop Lapeta is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Ellipsis Entertainment along with Aayush Maheshwari which brings together elements of comedy and romance making it the perfect entertainment package. The film is an adaptation of Tom Tykwer's celebrated cult classic Run Lola Run.

The film is all set to premiere on February 4 on Netflix. Watch the trailer here: