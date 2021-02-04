Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TRISHALADUTT Here's what Trishala said about father Sanjay Dutt's past drug addiction

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala is one of the most active celeb kid. She enjoys a great fan following with whom she interacts every now and then. Yet again, she did the same when she held an 'Ask Me Anything' session with her followers who asked her questions revolving around her personal life and also her father. Trishala who has kept herself away from all the limelight was questioned about her dad's drug addictive nature in the past, her toxic relationships and traumatic experiences in life.

For those unversed, the Khalnayak actor was addicted to drugs and had to fight a war to overcome his addiction. Speaking about the same, Trishala told his fans, "When it comes to my father’s past drug use, he will always be in recovery. It’s a disease he has to fight every single day. Even though he’s not using anymore. I’m proud of my father for admitting he had a problem, taking initiative, and seeking help for it. There is nothing, not a damn thing, to be ashamed about."

Trishala who lost her mother at a very young age wrote about the traumatic experiences in life and said, "Instead of running away from it, I've learned to make friends with my trauma, loss, and pain. The goal is not to eliminate it because the pain will always be there. The goal is to manage it. And I'm okay with that."

Trishala during the question & answer round was also quipped about her relationships. Speaking about a toxic one, she wrote, "I owned up to my own toxic behavior which was not standing up for myself and allowing him to treat me the way he did. I chose to accept that. And shame on me. But, I've grown, learned, and here I am today. Yay."

What do you feel about Trishala's revelations?

Coming back to the 61-year-old star, he was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and beat the same last year. On the professional front, he will next be seen playing the role of Adheera in KGF Chapter 2 which also features Yash and Raveena Tandon. Apart from this, he even has YRF’s Shamshera with Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in the pipeline.