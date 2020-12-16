Here's what Lata Mangeshkar's father said on this day, 79 years ago

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Lata Mangeshkar

Today is a special day for legend Lata Mangeshkar as 79 years ago, on December 16, 1941, the 'Nightingale' of Bollywood sang on the radio for the first time. Yes, it's true! Lata Mangeshkar, who is a towering personality in the Bollywood music industry, often shares heartwarming anecdotes from her career. Now, she took to Twitter to share how her father, renowned classical singer and theatre actor Deenanath Mangeshkar, reacted when he heard her sing on the radio.

The 91-year-old remembered singing Natyageet for her first performance on the radio on Wednesday and revealed that her father told the singer's mother that he wasn’t worried about Lata’s future anymore as he was pleased and happy listening to her on radio.



"Aaj se 79 saal pehle 16 December 1941 ko maine Radio par pehli baar gaaya. Maine 2 Natyageet gaaye the. Jab mere Pitaji ne woh sune tab wo bahut khush hue, unhone meri maa se kaha ki Lata ko aaj radio pe sunke mujhe bahut khushi hui, ab mujhe kisi baat ki chinta nahi," the veteran singer tweeted.

Aaj se 79 saal pehle 16 December 1941 ko maine Radio par pehli baar gaaya.Maine 2 natyageet gaaye the.Jab mere Pitaji ne wo sune tab wo bahut khush hue, unhone meri maa se kaha ki Lata ko aaj radio pe sunke mujhe bahut khushi hui,ab mujhe kisi baat ki chinta nahi. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) December 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Lata Mangeshkar's father died in 1942. The oldest of five siblings, Lata Mangeshkar then shouldered the financial responsibility of the family and became a professional singer.

The music legend got her first major break in Bollywood with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor.

On Tuesday, Lata shared a special birthday wish for her younger sister Usha Mangeshkar who ringed in her 85th birthday. She posted a video of their concert together in Mumbai on March 9, 1997, where the two can be seen 'Gore Gore O Baanke Chore'.

While captioning the post, Lata Mangeshkar blessed her younger sister with happiness and prosperity in life.

“Namaskar. Aaj meri choti behen Usha ka janamdin hai. Usha 1952 se gaa rahi hai. Main usko bahut badhaai deti hun aur aashirwad deti hun ki wo deerghayu ho, hamesha sukhi rahe aur gaati rahe (Today is my younger sister Usha Mangeshkar’s birthday. She has been singing since 1952. I extend my heartfelt wishes across to Usha and pray for her long life. May she continues to sing and impress people with her melodious voice,” Lata Mangeshkar wrote.