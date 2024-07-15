Here's what Amitabh Bachchan said to Ravi Kishan after being hailed for Kalki 2898AD at Ambani wedding | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SNAPSHOT Amitabh Bachchan met Ravi Kishan at Ambani wedding

Amitabh Bachchan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film 'Kalki 2898 AD'. The film also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. Recently, at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Amitabh met Ravi Kishan, who praised his acting in the film. Ravi Kishan shared a video on his social media handle, which immediately went viral.

Ravi Kishan praises Big B's acting in Kalki 2898 AD

Ravi Kishan has shared a video on his Instagram handle, in which he is seen hugging Amitabh Bachchan. Both are praising each other. While Amitabh praised his performance in the film 'Laapataa Ladies', Ravi praised Big B's performance in 'Kalki 2898 AD'. While sharing the video, Ravi Kishan wrote 'I was praising his character in Kalki and the megastar of the century Amitabh Bachchan ji was praising my character Manohar in 'Laapataa Ladies'. This shows a great artist and has a great personality, that's why he is the superstar of the century. May this love of his remain as a blessing.'

In the video, Amitabh Bachchan was seen wearing a kurta set, while Ravi Kishan was seen in a black kurta set. There was a sweet conversation between the two. During this, both of them were holding each other's hands and were talking laughingly. Ravi Kishan can be seen saying, what an act you have done, everyone in the theatre went crazy after seeing his character." To which Amitabh Bachchan replied, "I had a small role so I did it."

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Ashwatthama in 'Kalki 2898 AD', which was well-liked by the audience and critics. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this film has also crossed the collection figure of Rs 1000 crore globally. Whereas Ravi Kishan played the role of a cop in 'Laapataa Ladies' and his character and dialogues won the hearts of the audience.

