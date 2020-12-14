Look how Ranbir Kapoor reacted when paparazzi said he and Alia Bhatt look good together. Watch video

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Here's how Ranbir Kapoor reacted when paparazzi said he and Alia Bhatt look good together. Watch video

Bollywood actor duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt always manage to capture our eyeballs with their public appearance. The star couple was recently leaving for Goa and were spotted at the Mumbai airport all decked up with their protective covid-19 masks. Reportedly the two flew off to shoot for a project but this is not what caught everyone's attention. A video of the 'Barfi' actor has been making rounds on the internet in which a paparazzi is seen walking with them for a perfect shot and asks them to walk closer.

As soon as RK saw him, he said, "What are you doing without a mask? to which the photographer quickly replied, "You both look very good together." This left everyone nearby burst into laughter while it seemed that Ranbir blushed while hiding behind his mask.

Have a look at the video here:

Talking about their attire, Alia looked her stylish best as she wore an olive green trousers, short tank top and a slim jacket while her beau opted for jeans, checkered shirt and a half jacket. Catch their pictures here:

Alia and Ranbir spotted at Mumbai airport

On the professional front, Alia has been quite busy with the shooting of her projects like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR, etc. The two of them will also be seen sharing the screen space in Ayan Mukerji’s 'Brahmastra' which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna and Dimple Kapadia.