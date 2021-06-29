Here's how Maheep Kapoor will describe Shanaya Kapoor to the person her daughter might like

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHANYA KAPOOR Shanya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor has called mom-daughter duos to start a conversation around dating. To begin with, she took it upon herself to give every one an example of how to do this new challenge. Taking to her Instagram stories, the aspiring actress asked her mom Maheep Kapoor how will she describe Shanaya to the person she might like. She calso shared a screenshot of Maheep's response.

The text reads, "Loves her phone. Wakes up at 1PM. But very thoughtful and caring." Responding to Maheep's text, Shanaya is heard saying in the video, "My mom never forgrts to mention my sleep cycle. But she baances it out. Like they say on the Internet- She attcks, she protects but she also got your back."

For the unversed, celebrity mom, Maheep Kapoor, is teaming up with her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, to share tips and tricks on how to Bumble better, and talk about their dating experiences as we navigate dating in 2021. When asked about dating advice she has given to Shanaya, Maheep said, “My only advice which is to the point is 'always find a friend in your significant other’”.

Maheep claims to be highly supportive of Shanaya’s dating journey, “I want Shanaya to tell me everything; I want to be friends with my kids. I think all parents should take this approach with their kids. Things are already tough out there, and it’s important for children to know you have their back.”

Meanwhile, Shanya is all set to make her acting debut with Karan Johar's prcoming production.