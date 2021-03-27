Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BABIL.I.K Here's how Irrfan Khan's son Babil reacts when asked to look sexy during photoshoot

Late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil keeps treating fans with unseen pictures of his father through Instagram posts. He also gives glimpses of his journey into showbiz. On Saturday, the star kid shared a video of his reaction when he is asked to look sexy during a photoshoot. The video shows Babil looking into the camera when he is told 'look sexy.' To this, Babil says "I don't know how to be sexy."

Taking to Instagram, Babil wrote, "When your director is like now give me the sexy and smouldering looks for the photo shoot and then the photographer repeats the exact same thing again, 'sir, yeh thoda sexy wala lenge'"

Just like father Irrfan, Babil wants to be an actor and is currently studying in London. A few days ago, the star kid shared that he found a diary by the late actor in which he was writing notes about acting for Babil. He calls it the "Book Of Eli". Babil shared a video clip on Instagram, where he was seen flipping through Irrfan's notes.

"I just found this book in Baba's cupboard that I had given him when I was like 12 (he used to hate it when I used to call him ‘Dad' but whilst puberty global westernisation was beginning to ripen) He had been writing notes on acting for me in it that I think he was going to teach me after film school, so I guess I have just found the ‘Book of Eli'," Babil wrote alongside the clip.

He then shared a few pointers shared by his father. He said: "1. The intent -- general but specific emotion like displacement, if you are unable to identify with a specific situation. 2. The text is holy in context eg. the woman in the man, self-pity, sexual politics etc. 3. Follow the action of the text sincerely and the required emotion will arise - the intention of the lines are to tell a story and not to pass information. 4. Drama has to be created, it cannot be represented or portrayed like a fact."

Babil concluded: "If you don't understand some things, welcome to the club :* (I'm here feeling like I'm decrypting hyroglifics from scratch. The rest is SO confusing, can't even ask him)."

Irrfan died in April last year after a two-year battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium.