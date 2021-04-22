Heartbroken Suhana Khan urges all to stay safe as COVID 19 cases surge in India

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SUHANA KHAN Suhana Khan

COVID 19 has become havoc in India. Day after day the country is seeing a record spike in coronavirus cases with over three lakh case in the last 24 hours. Seeing the steep rise in cases, Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to her Instagram stories urging all to stay safe. Suhana, on Wednesday, shared a graph of rising coronavirus cases in the country and wrote 'Stay Safe' over it followed by a heart break emoji.

Presently, Suhana is in New York, where she is studying filmmaking, however, she has been keeping a tab of the COVID situation in India and is sharing related posts on her Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan is not the only celebrity who has taken it to social media to aware people of COVID 19 situation in the country, urging them to take precautions. A few days back global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to share a precautionary note for her fans. In the view of India grappling with the COVID second wave, Priyanka shared a note on Twitter and Instagram, which reads: "The Covid-19 situation across India is grave. I'm seeing images and stories coming in from different parts of the country that are so scary. The situation is out of control and our medical fraternity is at a breaking point."

"Please stay home, I beg you to stay home. Do it for yourself, your family, friends, neighbours, community and also our frontline workers. Every doctor and frontline worker is saying the exact same thing.

--Stay home

--Ensure everyone you know stays home

--If you have to step out, wear a mask

--Talk to those around you and help them understand this situation... we cannot take this lightly.

--Get the vaccine when it's your turn

Doing this will help us ease the immense pressure on our medical system," she added.

Likewise, actor Sonu Sood, Amitabh Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others have also urged fans to keep their safety at utmost priority.

