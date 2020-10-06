Image Source : INSTAGRAM HC defers Richa Chadha's defamation suit against Payal Ghosh and others till 7th October

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has filed a defamation suit against actor Payal Ghosh, Kamal R Khan and others for dragging her name in connection to the alleged sexual assault case by Ghosh against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The matter was heard in Bombay High Court via video conferencing before Justice Anil Menon. While Richa's counsel Virendra Tulzapurkar and Saveena Bedi Sachar claimed that they served notices to the other side, no one from Payal Ghosh's side appeared before the court. Hence, the HC deferred the Rs 1.1 crores defamation suit till 7th October. The HC asked for the documents to be re-served on the defendants once again.

Actress Richa Chadha is seeking interim and permanent relief against Payal Ghosh and others for allegedly dragging her in a case between two different people. The Fukrey actress said that Ghosh's claims are false, frivolous and vexatious. They are an intent to cause damage to the immense goodwill she has acquired through years of hardwork in the film industry.

On the other hand, actress Payal Ghosh had said that her intention was not to defame anyone when she named Huma Qureshi, Mahie Gill and Richa Chadha, while accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. She claims she wanted to present a true picture of the filmmaker. Payal told IANS, I have said what Anurag said to me, whether it was a good thing or bad. I have also shared the good stuff like when he said he is a big fan of Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan), and now he talks to him for work... This is a very big achievement, and it inspires me as well."

After Richa Chadha took legal action against Payal Ghosh, she found support in her boyfriend and actor Ali Fazal who took to social media and said that he is proud of her. He wrote, "You lead us into a world of hope Richa. As Mr Chaplin once said - “ We all want to help one another, human beings are like that We want to live by each other's happiness, not by each other's misery We don't want to hate and despise one another...”. Thank you my love! With You!"

You lead us into a world of hope Richa.

As Mr Chaplin once said - “ We all want to help one another, human beings are like that

We want to live by each other's happiness, not by each other's misery

We don't want to hate and despise one another...”. Thank you my love! With You! ♥️ https://t.co/H8A9m0aSL5 — Ali Fazal M / میر علی فضل / अली (@alifazal9) September 21, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage