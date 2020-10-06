HC defers Richa Chadha's defamation suit against Payal Ghosh and others till 7th October

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has filed a defamation suit against actor Payal Ghosh, Kamal R Khan and others for dragging her name in connection to the alleged sexual assault case by Ghosh against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The matter was heard in Bombay High Court via video conferencing before Justice Anil Menon. While Richa's counsel Virendra Tulzapurkar and Saveena Bedi Sachar claimed that they served notices to the other side, no one from Payal Ghosh's side appeared before the court. Hence, the HC deferred the Rs 1.1 crores defamation suit till 7th October. The HC asked for the documents to be re-served on the defendants once again.
Actress Richa Chadha is seeking interim and permanent relief against Payal Ghosh and others for allegedly dragging her in a case between two different people. The Fukrey actress said that Ghosh's claims are false, frivolous and vexatious. They are an intent to cause damage to the immense goodwill she has acquired through years of hardwork in the film industry.
On the other hand, actress Payal Ghosh had said that her intention was not to defame anyone when she named Huma Qureshi, Mahie Gill and Richa Chadha, while accusing filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct. She claims she wanted to present a true picture of the filmmaker. Payal told IANS, I have said what Anurag said to me, whether it was a good thing or bad. I have also shared the good stuff like when he said he is a big fan of Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan), and now he talks to him for work... This is a very big achievement, and it inspires me as well."
After Richa Chadha took legal action against Payal Ghosh, she found support in her boyfriend and actor Ali Fazal who took to social media and said that he is proud of her. He wrote, "You lead us into a world of hope Richa. As Mr Chaplin once said - “ We all want to help one another, human beings are like that We want to live by each other's happiness, not by each other's misery We don't want to hate and despise one another...”. Thank you my love! With You!"
My love, you, who has stood up for women time and time again, today had to go through this ordeal. And yet, you come out strong as ever. My partner , your resilience, your kindness, and empathy have touched many people, and i have had the fortune of being witness to that over the time ive known you . The battles you’ve fought to create an equal society which isnt fractured by hate . And within that to be able to champion women all along ... and keep your art at par with the best, takes courage and nerves of steel. I am so proud of you because i know you wont stop standing up for those in need, specially women who’ve lost their voices within the many patriarchal set ups we face today the world over. I believe every voice must be heard. I believe in dissent. But I also believe in the power of truth and justice. They indeed prevail. I believe in using our right to speak up but with utmost responsibility. I believe that we as a society need to empower our women so that their fearless voices echo in all its glory and yet with care and gentleness. I say this today, not because you’re my partner but because people like you make the world a better place and we need you. . Love you . With you. Always. # Repost @therichachadha ・・・ 💪🏼
